The Emporia High School volleyball team had six players earn Centennial League honors.
Freshman Jade Xu was named All-League first team and was also announced as Newcomer of the Year. Juniors Alexa Shivley and Lexsey Dewitt and sophomore Sadie Rethman were named All-League second team, while senior Rebecca Snyder and junior Ryan Peak earned honorable mentions.
All Centennial League First Team
Brooklyn DeLeye – Topeka-Washburn Rural (senior), Jada Ingram – Topeka-Washburn Rural (junior), Wesley Zeka – Manhattan (senior), Zoe Canfield – Topeka-Washburn Rural (junior), Katie Borough – Topeka-Washburn Rural (senior), Ava DeGuzman – Junction City (senior), Jade Xu – Emporia (freshman), Taylor Russell – Topeka-Washburn Rural (senior)
All Centennial League Second Team
Tatum Tindall – Manhattan (junior), Sadie Rethman – Emporia (sophomore), Addison Cox – Manhattan (junior), Alexa Shivley – Emporia (junior), Chloe Carlgren – Topeka-Washburn Rural (senior), Jenessa Broxterman – Topeka-Hayden (senior), Lexsey Dewitt – Emporia (junior), Gracie Erichsen – Junction City (sophomore)
All Centennial League Honorable Mention
Rebecca Snyder – Emporia (senior), Quincy Smith – Topeka (senior), Reese Huscher – Topeka-Hayden (freshman), Layla Collins – Topeka-Washburn Rural (sophomore), Reagan Huscher – Topeka-Hayden (junior), Bella Reid – Topeka-Hayden (sophomore), Aubree Hoffman – Manhattan (senior), Macey Jones – Topeka-Washburn Rural (junior), Jo Mhara Benning – Topeka (sophomore), Ryan Peak – Emporia (junior), Amirah Gibbs – Topeka (junior)
