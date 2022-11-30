Jade Xu

Emporia freshman Jade Xu was named All-League First Team and Newcomer of the Year.

The Emporia High School volleyball team had six players earn Centennial League honors.

Freshman Jade Xu was named All-League first team and was also announced as Newcomer of the Year. Juniors Alexa Shivley and Lexsey Dewitt and sophomore Sadie Rethman were named All-League second team, while senior Rebecca Snyder and junior Ryan Peak earned honorable mentions.

