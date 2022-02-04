TOPEKA–Parker Leeds led three Spartans in double figures but Topeka High shot the lights out behind the arc in a 70-59 win over the Emporia High boys basketball team Friday night.
The Spartans (2-13) put up a stat line that in many cases would be good enough to win. However, it was a few late-game miscues that ultimately sunk their chances.
“The key to the whole game was just our inability to grab the ball,” said Emporia head coach Beau Welch. “They had three possessions in a row where they got O-boards (with less than four minutes left) and they all resulted in points. Like I said, our inability to pull a loose ball, pull a defensive rebound really cost us.”
He pointed to another instance that took place with the Spartans down four with 1:04 left, wherein Topeka High’s Isaiah Lyon’s missed the front end of a one-and-one.
“We have two hands on it and then it gets knocked away and it’s right in front us,” he said. “We can’t grab it, they get it back and end up getting two free throws there and ultimately they were able to pull away.”
The crunch-time mistakes put a damper on what was one of Emporia’s best offensive games of the season. The Spartans shot 47% (21 of 45) from the floor and were 16 of 18 at the free-throw line, all of which led to their highest point total so far this year.
From the jump, Emporia showed a concerted effort to attack the rim both in its half-court offense and in transition, which created opportunities to either score easy buckets or get to the free-throw line.
“The good things we did in this game are the things that we did aggressively,” Welch said. “I think we were good on offense. I thought we attacked all game.”
Leeds scored the majority of his 23 points by driving to the basket while he also hit the Spartans’ only 3-pointer out of 10 attempts.
“Parker did a good job of attacking,” Welch said. “He really forced the action, made them guard him tonight and really got us going early. That’s what we need out of him.”
Sheldon Stewart added 12 points and Jacob Ortega put up 10 for Emporia.
The game moved in fits and starts, with both offenses sleepwalking through the first few minutes–or contrarily, perhaps, with both defenses coming out locked in.
The Spartans gained the early upper hand, taking an 8-6 lead after the first eight minutes. Then, to start the second quarter, they used a 9-3 run to take a 17-9 lead, their largest of the game.
“Defensively, we were good early,” Welch said. “We took three charges in the first maybe quarter, quarter and a half. And they struggled to score and we were aggressive defensively. Then I felt like we lost a lot of aggressiveness defensively and allowed them to start getting in a rhythm.”
More specifically, it was Topeka High’s Mason Gomez who got into a rhythm.
The junior guard hit his first 3-pointer with 2:24 left in the first quarter to knot things at 6-all. He then dropped back-to-back triples in the second quarter to erase Emporia’s lead and put the Trojans up 25-21 with 2:39 left before halftime.
By the end of the game, Gomez had made seven of Topeka High’s 10 3-pointers and scored 24 points
“Two or three of them were off second-chance offensive rebounds,” Welch said. “We were scrambling to get the ball, we don’t get there, he’s sitting right there, they grab it and are able to find him in rhythm to get an open shot. Credit to him, but I didn’t feel like we did a good job of having a good presence on closeouts on him and making him a driver rather than a shooter.”
The Trojans finished the game shooting 47% (22 of 47) and 59% (10 of 17) from long range. They edged out the Spartans 26-25 on the glass.
‘HE WAS REALLY GOOD’
With Emporia’s starting post presence Cooper Rech struggling with foul accumulation, 6-foot-5 junior Drew Hess racked up a lot of minutes and made them count. He scored eight points on 3 of 3 shooting from the floor and 2 of 2 shooting from the free-throw line while adding a couple of rebounds.
“Drew probably had as good a game as anybody we put on the floor tonight,” Welch said. “He was great in the JV game, he was great in the varsity game. He had great energy, really competed and, boy, we need a lot more of that out of him moving forward because he was really good tonight.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will return home next Friday to take on Manhattan, to whom they lost 59-44 on Jan. 4.
Welch said the game presents another “chance to get better” and in particular to improve the team’s physical toughness.
“The physical stuff, hopefully, for us is going to come but it’s not going to come overnight,” he said. “We’re going to have to be patient with that. But we’ve got to continue to encourage our guys that we’ve got to be able to stick our nose in there and really compete with the big boys when it comes down to fighting for a ball."
TOPEKA HIGH 70, EMPORIA 59
Emporia (2-13) – 8; 17; 16; 18; – 59
Topeka High (5-11) – 6; 19; 18; 27; – 70
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Leeds 23, Stewart 12, Ortega 10, Hess 8, Rech 4, Peters 2.
Topeka High – Gomez 24, Canady 12, Thrasher 11, Mays 7, Cameron 7, Lyons 6, Flenoy 3.
