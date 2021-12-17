GREAT BEND – Three Spartans scored in double-figures as the Emporia High girls basketball team overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Great Bend 47-39 Friday night.
The Spartans (3-2) survived a dreadful shooting night – they hit 27% (14 of 52) of their shots – by creating extra opportunities, pulling down 18 offensive rebounds and forcing 18 turnovers.
“That was important,” said Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “We talked about finding a way to help us, you have to give us extra possessions, you have to be able to defend. And they got us extra possessions and they were able to defend, and those were the kids we had to go with tonight. That’s what we needed tonight. … That changes the game, gives us momentum, gives us hope.”
The first half was one to forget offensively, as Emporia shot 14% (4 of 29) and managed just 13 points – four of which came from the free-throw line. The Spartans defense kept them in the game, though, and the Panthers (2-4) led 20-13 at halftime.
“I think we panicked (in the first half),” Dorsey said. “I think we hear, ‘Oh, we’re supposed to beat them, they’re not as talented as we are, they don’t play in as a tough a league as we do.’ I think we came in complacent.”
But during the halftime intermission, something changed.
The Spartans outscored the Panthers 15-5 in the third quarter by shooting 46% (6 of 13) and forcing six Great Bend turnovers.
“We thought we would be able to pressure them but we were struggling so badly on offense, we couldn’t pressure the whole first half,” Dorsey said. “Being able to play a smaller lineup, we were a little bit faster, quicker, and that’s what we went with. There’s some kids that gave us extra possessions early that made me feel a little confident and we were able to pull the trigger with them and give them a chance.”
Along with Gracie Gilpin’s 16 points – which seems almost automatic at this point – Emporia got 10 points each out of Rebecca Snyder and Allie Baker as well as six points from Addie Kirmer.
Dorsey said it was vital to have that kind of offensive contribution from other players on the team.
“We have to have that,” she said. “We just talked about how Gracie can’t carry our load. Obviously, everybody knows who she is. It’s a lot of work to have to carry that when you’re being face-guarded. We have to have other kids step up and score. We’ve talked about that the last two days and I thought that’s what happened tonight.”
She added that at halftime, Baker, who doesn’t typically look to score first, had “a look in her eye that made me confident” and that Kirmer has an “ability to help us get it to the rim and alleviate some pressure for Gracie.”
FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH
Emporia received solid playing time from its underclass bench players, many of whom hadn’t seen much varsity playing time this year. Lexsey Dewitt, Alexa Shively and Teegan Baker all saw significant minutes in the game.
Dorsey, who has been high on the depth of her bench since before the start of the season, said she was pleased to see her younger, non-starters play key roles in the game.
“That’s something we’ve preached and we’re going to commit to it,” she said. “It’s any kid’s night a different night and we either buy into that or we don’t. Teegan Baker was a big, big game-changer for us tonight. She had four or five rebounds in the second quarter alone. … There’s a kid who understands her role and knows that it may be her night any night.”
UP NEXT
Now that they’re back above .500, the Spartans will head into winter break looking to rest and recuperate.
“We’ve played a tough schedule,” Dorsey said. “This break will be big for us. We have some kids injured, we have some kids sick. We need some rest. We’re a fourth of the way in. We’ve seen a lot of kids step up at different times. Kids are going to continue to get their shot all season long. That’s kind of what we’re looking at during break. We’ve got to continue to fine-tune and continue to find ways these other kids can help us score.”
Emporia is off until Jan. 4 when it plays at Manhattan.
EMPORIA 47, GREAT BEND 39
Emporia (3-2) – 7; 6; 15; 19; – 47
Great Bend (2-4) – 11; 9; 5; 14; – 39
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Gilpin 16 (3-17), Snyder 10 (5-8), A. Baker 10 (4-12), Kirmer 6 (2-5), T. Baker 3 (0-1), Dewitt 2 (0-1).
Great Bend – Warren 14 (6-9), Spray 14 (6-9), Hall 7 (2-9), Loomis 3 (1-1), Premer 1 (0-4).
