Bids were approved Thursday for four improvement projects on major Lyon County roads, covering almost 36 miles.
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced the longest repair will be an asphalt overlay on Interstate 35 from the main Emporia interchange to the Coffey County line.
Two projects are planned on U.S. 50: overlay from the Chase County east to Road E5, along with milling and overlay from the east Emporia city limits to the Interstate 35 interchange.
Another project will seal K-99 from the south city limits of Emporia to the Greenwood County line.
APAC-Kansas Inc., Shears Division of Hutchinson will handle the interstate and U.S. 50 work for a combined $8.64 million. Circle C Paving and Construction of Goddard will do the K-99 project for $482,661.50.
