The high school boys swim season has come to an end, and Emporia High School has one of the top 15 relay teams in the state.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson, Tyler Luthi and Will Walker finished 15th with a time of 1:38.94 on the second day of the Class 5-1A state swim meet at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa on Saturday.
