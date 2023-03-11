Alijah Comithier
John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia State men’s basketball team are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007 and their journey begins this afternoon at 2:15 against Northern State.

“They’re a really good shooting team that protects the basketball and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” head coach Craig Doty said. “They’re as talented as Northwest Missouri but don’t have that championship pedigree that Northwest does. But we’re playing the best team in the NSIC [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference] which is a great league. We expect their best shot and it’s going to be a big-time challenge.”

