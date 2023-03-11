The Emporia State men’s basketball team are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007 and their journey begins this afternoon at 2:15 against Northern State.
“They’re a really good shooting team that protects the basketball and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” head coach Craig Doty said. “They’re as talented as Northwest Missouri but don’t have that championship pedigree that Northwest does. But we’re playing the best team in the NSIC [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference] which is a great league. We expect their best shot and it’s going to be a big-time challenge.”
Mayoum Boum has been at Emporia State for four years and is excited to see the program get to where it is now.
“I redshirted when I came in and I wanted to improve so I could help my team later on,” Buom said. “As the years went on, this became a goal for us that we wanted to get to this point. Before the year, I felt we had a team that could make a run and I’m glad we were able to get here.”
Alijah Comithier is going into the game with a mindset of soaking up the experience knowing where his team is at for the first time. But once the game starts, he wants to lock in.
“I think the noise is what keeps us humble with the fact this is our first time here and I think it brings a lot more intensity to what we have at stake,” Comithier said. “But we also want to keep our heads cool when we go into the game and not have jitters going into what will be our first time in the NCAA Tournament.”
Doty is in his fifth year at the helm in Emporia, where he took over a program that was last in the MIAA. But he has built a program that is ready to compete on the national level. Doty has won national championships at the NAIA and NJCAA Division III levels. He said the finer details matter a lot this time of the year, and credited the players for the success he’s been a part of.
“Logistics matter a lot,” Doty said. “Experience and preparation matter. We’re going to put our guys in the best position so they are as prepared as they can possibly be. I’ve never made a shot at any of the schools that have won championships so ultimately, it’s going to be on the shoulders of our players but we have pretty good players and I think they’re locked in.”
