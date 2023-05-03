Softball
LEBO — The Lebo-Waverly Lady Wolfdogs faced Chase County High School in its final regular season games Monday. The Ladydogs swept the Lady Bulldogs, finishing the regular season at 11-9.
Lebo-Waverly scored a total of 34 runs over both games. Game one was an offensive festival as the Lady Wolfdogs amassed 20 runs and 14 hits. Freshman Kate Wagner went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs, while Abi Jones logged the win from the circle.
The Lady Wolfdogs scratched out a 14-13 victory in game two. Lebo-Waverly possessed a 5-1 lead going into the fifth frame, but Chase County put together a six-run inning, securing a two-run lead. The Lady Wolfdogs responded with four runs in their half of the inning and added another five in the sixth to take a 14-7 lead. The Lady Bulldogs charged back with another six-run inning, falling short in its comeback effort.
The contest’s big bat belonged to Saige Hadley, who was 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBI. Abi Jones added a home run.
HARTFORD — Southern Lyon County softball squared off against Jackson Heights High School Monday. SLC dropped both games to the Lady Cobras, 14-0 and 18-5. SLC’s Tobye Sull had three hits on the night, and teammate Kayla Steinke drew three walks and recorded two hits. Drew Haag and Kamryn Temeyer took the losses in the circle.
Baseball
LEBO — The Wolfdogs dropped both games of its doubleheader with Chase County High School Monday, 9-4 and 9-5, concluding its regular season with a 12-8 record. The Wolfdogs stranded 16 baserunners and struck out 17 times in both games combined, while Chase County outhit them 23-13.
HARTFORD – Southern Lyon County baseball dropped a pair of games to Mission Valley on Tuesday, 15-5 and 13-4. Brayden Fowler drove in three runs in the first game and Luke Hammond had two hits with a home run in the nightcap.
