Alex Mosiman EHS soccer

Alex Mosiman (15) possess the ball for Emporia.

 Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School boys soccer team fell to Centennial League rival Washburn Rural, 3-0, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.

Washburn Rural got off to a fast start, scoring five minutes into the game. The Junior Blues scored again eight minutes before the half to make it a 2-0 game. They netted their third goal of the evening in the 48th minute.

