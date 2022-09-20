The Emporia High School boys soccer team fell to Centennial League rival Washburn Rural, 3-0, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.
Washburn Rural got off to a fast start, scoring five minutes into the game. The Junior Blues scored again eight minutes before the half to make it a 2-0 game. They netted their third goal of the evening in the 48th minute.
“We knew if we made mistakes in the back or rushed things, we were going to be in trouble and that was the case,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “We gave a good team the ability to score easily and they capitalized. We were not able to contain their forwards very well and keep them in front of us. You have to give them props for doing a good job on that.”
Emporia (6-2) will travel to Topeka High on Thursday. It will be a quick turnaround for the players.
“They’re very disappointed in themselves,” Ibarra said. “They thought they could definitely beat this Washburn team and they let them get away. Getting ready for Topeka High, they are another 6A school that is very good. They are very physical and fast. The style that they play fits us better but I still expect Topeka High to be an extremely tough game. I’m hoping the guys step up to the challenge, have a different mentality and just go out and play.”
