More than 1,700 Evergy customers across Emporia lost power Wednesday morning, as a line of storms moved across the area.
An online outage map indicated the outage extended from Merchant Street past the east Emporia city limits, largely along U.S. 50. It was not immediately clear what led to the outage.
Evergy received its first report of trouble around 7:30 a.m. Its online map indicated service was restored by 9 a.m.
The National Weather Service advised storms with pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds "could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects" in northern Chase County.
Storms caused trouble in a wide area of Kansas during the night and into Wednesday morning.
A four-foot diameter tree was blown down in Rossville, northwest of Topeka. Thousands of people also lost power in the Kansas City area. KAKE-TV meteorologist Frank Waugh reported his home in the Wichita area was hit by lightning and received a little damage.
This story will be updated for further developments.
