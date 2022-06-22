Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 88F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.