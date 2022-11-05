The 9th annual Emporia Area Match Day is set for Nov. 14
The 9th annual Emporia Area Match Day is set for Nov. 14
Twenty-eight organizations will participate in this year’s event — where donations to local organizations will be matched up to a certain percentage.
Interested donors can give online at emporiamatchday.com from midnight to 11:59 p.m. or by cash or check at the Emporia Community Foundation office, located at 527 Commercial St, from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The ECF will announce the total amounts raised on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. You can also watch the progress throughout the day on the Match Day leaderboard on its website.
According to the Match Day website, there are $70,000 in matching funds to date.
Matching donors include the Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; Jane & Bernard Reeble Endowed Fund; Preston Family Trust; Trusler Foundation; W.S. & E.C. Jones Testamentary Trust; Nick and Jan Laurent/Fred and Paula Neuer; Emporia Lodge No.12, A.F. & A.M.; and the Emporia Community Foundation from the Fund for the Future.
As previously reported by The Gazette, Match Day 2021 was record-setting with more than $455,703 awarded out to the 25 participating organizations, including $60,000 in matching funds and additional local sponsorships. Match Day’s impact over the last eight years has been substantial, with over $1.8 million donated to 39 participating area organizations in the greater Emporia area.
The organizations were chosen out of 33 applications submitted in March. This year’s Match Day Committee is chaired by ECF board member Ruth Wheeler. Organizations must have an operating budget below $175,000 and be located in one of the seven counties the ECF serves. The applicants are evaluated as to their mission, budget, projects/programs and the number of people served among other aspects.
For information about Match Day event activities call the Emporia Community Foundation at 620-342-9304, visit their website at emporiamatchday.com or find them on Facebook. A full list of participating organizations can be found on the Match Day website.
