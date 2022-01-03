By Richard Burkard
The new year is off to a wet and wintry start in Emporia. But a review of 2021 shows it was drier than normal.
Final numbers from the Emporia Municipal Airport show it received 32.95 inches of precipitation last year. That fell 1.86 inches short of normal, or about 5%.
The average temperature in 2021 was 58.1 degrees. That’s 2.3 degrees above normal. But it’s not a record high average; that was 59.5 in 2012.
Sunday morning’s low was well below normal, at three degrees with a wind chill of -5. Temperatures should rise to 43 Monday, with sunshine to help melt Saturday’s snow and ice.
Field reports to the National Weather Service overnight indicated west Emporia received 0.8 inches of snow Saturday. A station about six miles east of Emporia recorded 0.3 inches.
But another chance of snow is coming Wednesday night. At this point, the National Weather Service expects the snow will be light. But the wind chills are expected to drop below zero Thursday and Friday mornings.
