Boys soccer will host Wichita Trinity Academy tonight and play at Beran Academy in Elbing on Thursday. Both games are scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. The team is coming off a key Centennial League win against Manhattan last Thursday night.
Gymnastics will also have two meets this week. The Lady Spartans will compete at Shawnee Mission South tonight at 5:30 and will be at Newton on Saturday morning at 11. They are coming off a seventh-place finish at Shawnee Mission Northwest last Thursday.
Volleyball will host a triangular against Hillsboro and Great Bend on Thursday at 5 p.m. The team took second at the Centennial League tournament over the weekend.
Football will host Wichita East on Friday night at 7. The team is coming off a loss to Manhattan, the top-ranked 6A school in the state, on homecoming last week.
Girls tennis will host the regional tournament at Emporia High School beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The team also hosted the Centennial League tournament on Monday.
Cross country will run at El Dorado at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The teams ran at Winfield last Thursday, where the girls finished sixth and the boys finished ninth.
