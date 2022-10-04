EHS_Spartan

Boys soccer will host Wichita Trinity Academy tonight and play at Beran Academy in Elbing on Thursday. Both games are scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. The team is coming off a key Centennial League win against Manhattan last Thursday night.

Gymnastics will also have two meets this week. The Lady Spartans will compete at Shawnee Mission South tonight at 5:30 and will be at Newton on Saturday morning at 11. They are coming off a seventh-place finish at Shawnee Mission Northwest last Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.