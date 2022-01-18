Winter is a time for one-pot hot meals like chilis and soups. Recently, I was reminded of a dish from my younger days that I had forgotten about: goulash.
Full disclosure: I was researching a Viking Cruise along the Danube.
I don’t know how my mother came by the recipe back in the late ‘70s, but I do recall that this was my first awareness of paprika. It was exotic, foreign, mysterious. It wasn’t salt. It wasn’t black or cayenne pepper. It certainly wasn’t Italian seasoning. This was something different.
Which is amusing, since paprika is made in Hungary from certain varieties of red peppers that were imported from the Americas in the 16th century. If they’d used a different type, it would have been cayenne pepper.
According to foodnplate.com, while American paprika comes in two varieties — sweet and hot — in Hungary there are seven official grades, from “mildest and sweetest to the strongest and spiciest.” Manufacturers blend paprika (much like vintners blend grapes) into flavors with names like “Pungent Exquisite Delicate,” “Noble Sweet,” and “Rose.”
As I’ve learned while researching this, goulash is essentially the beef stew of the pioneer days in America. Hungarian cowboys, called Gulyas, would butcher the weaker cows on the cattle drive (the ones that wouldn’t make the trip), add onions and ground pepper and make goulash: Cowboy Stew.
Fun note: Culturally, Hungary can be divided into four regions, one of which is Upper Hungary. The Great Plains were for ranching sheep and cattle and were bordered on the west by Transdanubia (across the Danube River) and on the east by Transylvania (across the forest). Transylvania was part of Hungary for centuries but is now part of Romania.
That must be part of the exoticism of paprika and goulash to a pre-teen mind: so much Transylvanian mystery and danger represented in one delicious bowl. Even is the paprika is grown in Transdanubia. Teenagers don’t care.
The recipe below is a more modern one, including tomatoes and potatoes. Historically, the gulyas would use onion and paprika for certain, then whatever indigenous root vegetables they could find (turnips, carrots, parsnips).
I hope you enjoy this unique take on what is, after all, a beef stew. Let’s get cooking!
VVVVVV
GOULASH
(vikingrivercruises.com)
2 medium onions, chopped
2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
Dash of salt
2 Tablespoons sweet paprika
1 Tablespoon hot paprika
1 1/2 – 2 pounds boneless chuck roast, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 1/2 teaspoons whole peppercorns, lightly crushed
3 large bay leaves
1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced
1 large tomato, peeled and chopped into large chunks
3 medium carrots, peeled and sliced
2 medium turnips, peeled and sliced
4 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon ground caraway seeds
2 large red potatoes, peeled and sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
CSIPETKE (DUMPLINGS)
1 large egg
Dash of salt
3 – 4 Tablespoons flour, plus more for dusting
In a large stockpot, lightly sauté onions in oil with salt; cover and cook over low until softened.
Remove from heat; add paprika, stirring to combine. (the reason for removing from the heat is to prevent the paprika from burning — RM).
Add beef, peppercorns, bay leaves, bell pepper and tomato. Add water to cover. Cover pot and simmer until meat is tender, about one and a half hours.
My mother didn’t make dumplings for goulash; we usually just had buttered bread. However, these dumplings sound unique and fun.
Meanwhile, make csipetke: Whisk egg in a small bowl; remove two-thirds of egg and reserve for other use. (I’m not sure why you don’t just use a small egg to start with — RM)
Add salt to remaining egg, whisking to combine. Gradually add flour, kneading with your hands until you have a firm, smooth ball of dough (exact amount of flour will vary).
Dust a plate with additional flour. Pinch off pea-sized dumplings from dough and roll between your fingers; placing on floured plate. Set aside.
Once meat is tender, add carrots, turnips, garlic, and caraway to pot. Add water to cover. After 10 minutes, add potatoes. Continue simmering 20 more minutes, or until all ingredients are tender.
Add salt and pepper to taste. Add csipetke and cook 5 more minutes; remove bay leaves before serving.
