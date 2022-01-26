The Emporia High girls basketball team will host the Glacier’s Edge Tournament Thursday-Saturday.
The Spartans (7-3) drew the No. 3 seed in the bracket and will play against No. 6 Wichita South (5-4) in the main gym at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
No. 2 Life Prep Academy (8-1) faces No. 7 Goddard-Eisenhower (3-6) in the main gym at 5:30 p.m on Thursday.
The winners of Emporia-Wichita South and Life Prep-Eisenhower will play each other in the semifinals in the main gym at 7:45 p.m. on Friday while the losers will meet in the consolation bracket in the main gym at 4:45 p.m.
No. 1 Hutchinson (8-1) gets a first-round matchup with No. 8 Great Bend (1-8) in the north gym at 7 p.m Thursday.
No. 4 Wichita Southeast (7-3) will play No. 5 Shawnee Heights (5-3) in the north gym at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
That semifinal game will be 6:15 p.m. on Friday in the main gym while the consolation bracket game will be at 3:15 p.m. in the main gym.
The championship game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday while the third-place game will be at 12:30 a.m., the fifth-place game will be at 11:00 a.m. and the seventh-place game will be at 11 a.m. All Saturday games except the seventh-place game will be held in the main gym.
