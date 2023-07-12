Special to The Gazette
Newman Regional Health Medical Partners announced Tuesday that Charisse Symmonds, DO, joined its team to practice as an internal medicine physician specializing in primary care and diabetes management.
Dr. Symmonds is a sixth generation native of the area and graduated from Northern Heights High School in Allen, KS. She is a mother of four including twin girls that were born at Newman Regional Health.
“I understand that every person is unique,” Dr. Symmonds said. “I try and listen and take care of patients on an individual basis. I strive to provide the best patient care to every patient that I meet.”
“NRHMP has an impressive reputation for providing high-quality care and we are eager to bring Dr. Symmonds into the practice. Her training in adult medicine and chronic complex conditions allows for specialized care and health promotion for individuals within our community.” Cathy Pimple, Chief Administrative Officer, said.
Dr. Symmonds has worked at Cotton O’Neil in Emporia and Ransom Memorial Hospital in Ottawa. She has a Doctor of Medicine degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and a Master of Science from the same university. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Emporia State University. Dr. Symmonds played collegiate basketball at Baker University in Baldwin City.
Her leadership and engagement in community extends beyond her medical practice. Dr. Symmonds has served as the President of the Newman Regional Health Medical Staff and as the EMS Medical Director for Franklin County. She is the co-owner and medical director of High Plains Wellness, LLC. and Sunflower Care Homes.
Dr. Symmonds loves to travel with her husband and family. Once she responded to an inflight medical incident that caused the airplane to make an emergency landing to allow the patient to undergo advanced care.
Dr. Symmonds specializes in Internal Medicine:
Complex Chronic Conditions
Weight Loss Management
Diabetes Management
Health Promotion
Insulin Pump & Continuous Glucose Monitor Management
Disease Prevention
Dr. Symmonds joins Newman Regional Health Medical Partners Primary Care Physicians: Dr. Anna LaSota, Dr. Bryce Heitman, Dr. Derek Brown, Dr. Jennifer Esau, Dr. Kaitlin Tennyson, and Dr. Ryan LaSota. Dr. Symmonds is currently accepting new patients at 1301 West 12th Avenue. To schedule an appointment, call 620 343-2376.
