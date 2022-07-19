Five streets on the east side of Emporia will close at the same time next week, so railroad tracks can be repaired.
City Engineer James Ubert announced Tuesday that BNSF will work on the rails at Cottonwood Street, East Street, Exchange Street, Sylvan Street and Union Street beginning Sunday.
(1) comment
Aren't these the same crossings that most everyone, including the railroad, wanted to close recently over safety and noise concerns? These crossings are obvlously there to stay.... I say, "YOU'RE JUST GOING TO HAVE TO LIVE WITH IT!!!"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.