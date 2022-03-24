The Emporia Gazette
Drum TAO brought down the house at the Emporia Granada Theatre Wednesday evening as part of the Emporia Arts Center’s 2021-22 Performing Arts Series.
The act was billed as “Japanese entertainment” with a twist. Drum TAO’s modern, high-energy performance showcases the ancient art of Japanese drumming and has “transfixed audiences worldwide.”
Highly physical, large-scale drumming performances were paired with contemporary costumes, choreography and innovative visuals, creating an energetic and unforgettable production.
