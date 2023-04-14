Courtesy ESU Athletics
Alyssa Conway shattered her own school record in the women’s hammer to highlight Thursday’s action for Emporia State at the 100th anniversary running of the KU Relays.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 1:34 pm
Alyssa Conway shattered her own school record in the women’s hammer to highlight Thursday’s action for Emporia State at the 100th anniversary running of the KU Relays.
Conway unleashed the record throw of 59.31m (194-7) on her first attempt of the competition. She finished as the top-placing collegiate placer in the event and fourth overall. As of Thursday night’s available results, she has the best mark in the MIAA by over seven feet and is ranked fifth in the nation. It is the best throw by an MIAA female athlete in the event since Missouri Southern’s Kirsten Leisinger threw 60.81m (199-6) in 2021 and the second-best throw in the association since 2015.
The Emporia State men turned in a pair of second-place finishes on the track on Thursday. Jaime Diaz was second in the men’s 10,000m run with a time of 31:33.80, which is just ten seconds out of the top five all-time at Emporia State. Asher Moen ran 9:46.84 to place second in the unseeded 3000m steeple chase.
Tyler Swift was third with a time of 3:59.44 in the men’s 1500m run
The Hornets will be back at Rock Chalk Park on Friday for day two of the KU Relays. The first event for Emporia State will be the men’s 110m hurdle prelims at 10:15 a.m. and the women will start with the 100m prelims at 10:55 a.m. in Lawrence.
