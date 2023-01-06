The Emporia State men’s basketball team scored less than a minute into the game and never trailed on the way to a 57-48 win over Lincoln on Thursday night in White Auditorium.
Owen Long hit a three-pointer 55 seconds into the contest and the two teams traded scores until Long hit a step-back three with 16:20 left to make it 9-4. Sam Rautins hit the first of his four first-half treys to pull the Blue Tigers within 9-7 with 15:34 left in the half. Emporia State then went on a 14-2 run to take a 23-9 lead on a Gage McGuire layup from Levelle Zeigler. ESU held Lincoln scoreless for seven minutes during the run until Rautins hit his second three-pointer with 5:55 remaining in the half.
Emporia State took its biggest lead of the night at the 3:30 mark when Long hit a step-back jumper just outside the paint to make it 30-14. The Blue Tigers would close the half on a 10-3 run to go into the break down 33-24.
Zeigler, who was making his first appearance in a Hornet uniform, scored eight seconds into the second half to make it 35-24. Lincoln answered with an 8-2 run to close within 36-32 with 15:18 left in the game. They would trade scores with Tyson Robinson pulling the Blue Tigers within 40-37 with 12:54 left on a three-pointer.
It would be nearly two minutes before anyone scored again, with Mayuom Buom hitting two free throws at the 11:07 mark to break the drought. That would spark a 7-0 run by the Hornets who pushed the lead back to double digits at 47-37 on a putback by Buom with 6:26 remaining.
The Blue Tigers would make one more run and cut the lead to five twice in the next three and a half minutes, the last time at 49-44 with 2:49 left in the game. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt delivered the knockout blow when he a corner three with the shot clock winding down to give the Hornets a 52-44 lead with 1:22 left. Emporia State iced the game by going five of six from the free throw line in the final 1:04, with Zeigler hitting the last four straight, on the way to the 57-48 win.
Owen Long led Emporia State with 14 points while Levelle Zeigler scored 11 points with a team-high six rebounds and five assists in his first career start.
The Hornets are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they host Central Missouri at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.