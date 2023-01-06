Levelle Zeigler

Levelle Zeigler scored 11 points in his Emporia State debut on Thursday night.

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State men’s basketball team scored less than a minute into the game and never trailed on the way to a 57-48 win over Lincoln on Thursday night in White Auditorium.

Owen Long hit a three-pointer 55 seconds into the contest and the two teams traded scores until Long hit a step-back three with 16:20 left to make it 9-4. Sam Rautins hit the first of his four first-half treys to pull the Blue Tigers within 9-7 with 15:34 left in the half. Emporia State then went on a 14-2 run to take a 23-9 lead on a Gage McGuire layup from Levelle Zeigler. ESU held Lincoln scoreless for seven minutes during the run until Rautins hit his second three-pointer with 5:55 remaining in the half.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.