Around 200 individuals with disabilities are expected to participate in the third annual Special Athletics Track and Field Day at Emporia State University this week, where they will compete in a variety of events throughout the day.
Set for 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday at Welch Stadium, the event is a chance for athletes to celebrate themselves and be proud of who they are, according to event organizer Dr. Hannah Kipfer.
“I am originally from a small city in Northwest Pennsylvania. Every year, the local college hosts a county-wide track and field day that attracts close to 400 individuals with disabilities,” Kipfer, an instructor in the health, physical education and recreation department, said. “The event is filled with fun and friendly competition, with collegiate athletes volunteering while sporting their jerseys and signing T-shirts, and athletes enjoying carnival games and snacks. However, what makes every athlete’s day are the T-shirts, the lunch, and the awards.”
Kipfer said she attended the event most years since she was five, acting as a cheerleader, volunteer and support.
“I was always there for my brother, who is now 40 years old,” she said. “He was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and an intellectual disability at a very early age, but this day is something he talks about all year round. He will gladly tell you what he is most excited about, and he will respond with ‘T-shirt, lunch, medals’ — in order of importance, of course.”
When Kipfer arrived in Emporia in 2018, she was disappinted to learn that there wasn’t an event like this already in place.
“One of my favorite courses I teach at ESU is Adapted PE. My students teach and work alongside individuals with disabilities while sharing information about healthy lifestyles and the benefits of physical activity,” she said. “Midway through teaching my first semester at ESU, I was disappointed to learn that there wasn’t something like the event in my hometown. Yes, there are Special Olympic teams in the area but there is no event at ESU in this capacity. Especially ones that provide undergraduate students with exposure and experience in working with individuals with special needs.”
Kipfer wanted to change that. She reached out to Kari Wallace, who was the longtime Transitions Program teacher for USD 253, and Kelly Olson, who teaches special education at Riverside Elementary School.
“They both were emphatically onboard and ultimately were instrumental in making the first event happen,” she said.
And, within three months of the event’s conception, Kipfer said the first Special Athletics Track and Field Day in 2019 was planned and fully funded at $6,000.
“My mind was blown, and my heart was full of how the community supported this event in such a short amount of time,” she said. “I also earned a few gray hairs in those few months! On the event day, over 200 athletes competed, around 100 teachers and support personnel assisted and cheered, and 100 ESU student volunteers helped run every aspect of the event.”
Kipfer said the theme for this year’s event is “This is Me.” The theme was chosen by a team of community members and ESU students that served as the planning committee, after watching a clip of the Signing Choir from the show “Britain’s Got Talent.”
“After watching that video, all other options for themes were off the table,” she said. “We chose this theme to celebrate the unique identities and abilities of all individuals, especially those with special needs. Just as every human being should be treated with respect and kindness, individuals with disabilities have a right to be seen, heard, and valued for who they are, rather than being defined solely by their disabilities. I hope to also empower these individuals and promote self-acceptance, as they take ownership of their identities and celebrate their differences.”
Spectators are invited to come and cheer on the athletes throughout the day Friday. Kipfer said help is also needed to reach a fundraising goal to provide T-shirts, lunch and awards to every athlete, teacher, support personnel, and volunteer at the event.
“Could I host an event without all these things? Sure, it would probably be a lot less stressful,” she said. “However, I see this as a worthwhile investment in their well-being and overall experience. T-shirts help provide a sense of belonging and inclusion. They are tangible items they can take home and serve as a reminder of their experience and the friends they made.”
She said providing awards helps boost self-esteem and acknowledged the hardwork and effort while “validating their abilities.” Meals, she said, provide a time for socialization.
“This downtime can also build a sense of community and camaraderie and can improve social skills and relationships,” Kipfer said. “Ultimately, this day is all about them and I will do everything within my power to help provide opportunities that promote belonging, inclusion, and fun.”
As of press time, $460 of a $750 fundraising goal has been met. You can donate online at https://gofund.me/92c97ae0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.