Around 200 individuals with disabilities are expected to participate in the third annual Special Athletics Track and Field Day at Emporia State University this week, where they will compete in a variety of events throughout the day.

Set for 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday at Welch Stadium, the event is a chance for athletes to celebrate themselves and be proud of who they are, according to event organizer Dr. Hannah Kipfer.

