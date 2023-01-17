Emporia native Ian Sadler reached the pinnacle of the college sports world when he went to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game with Texas Christian University last week.
Sadler, who is in charge of the development of philanthropic major gifts for TCU Athletics, arrived in Fort Worth in 2021 after quite a journey working in college athletics. But it all started in Emporia.
“Growing up, my parents utilized sports as kind of the thing to do,” Sadler said. “In Emporia, we went to church on Wednesday nights and Sundays and the nights in between we were practicing sports. I played basketball with Rick Bloomquist and in the Rec Center’s baseball league in the spring. There was always a lot going on when it came to sports in Emporia for us.”
Sadler graduated from Emporia High School in 2006, where he played football, basketball, baseball and a year of soccer. He went to Emporia State thinking he would be a middle school teacher but was unsure of what he really wanted to do.
“I was a DJ at 707, which used to be a club in Emporia, and at Kiss 103.1,” Sadler said. “I was just in college to have a good time and then when my grades slipped, I realized that I didn’t really know what I wanted.”
Then, one summer while umpiring softball, a fateful encounter with former Emporia State Athletic Director Kent Weiser changed everything.
“I introduced myself and made a connection there and that led to volunteering at Emporia State in the marketing department,” Sadler said. “I was an emcee at basketball games for the two years I was there and around that time, Kansas won the National Championship in basketball and their football team went to the Orange Bowl. I knew I loved working in marketing and the college athletics industry and Kent helped me make some connections at Kansas. I transferred to Kansas and got involved there, volunteering in every possible way.”
Sadler was fortunate to get a job in college athletics straight out of college, going down to the University of Arkansas to work in corporate partnerships. It is here where he met his wife, Meredith, at church. They had to move their wedding up so he could take a job back at Kansas in the marketing department, where he would direct scripts in game production for all Olympic sports.
This job was a dream come true for a Kansas kid who grew up listening to Max Falkenstien call Kansas basketball games on the radio while watching it on TV. (Yes, he muted the TV announcers.) But this job gave him the opportunity to bring those visions he had as a kid to life.
“I would envision myself in that atmosphere because we didn’t have access to go to those games growing up,” Sadler said. “So, you get creative and envision what these experiences may look like and you kind of bring those dreams to fruition in a way. When we were at Kansas doing marketing, I was given an opportunity to make those visions happen.”
Sadler’s journey then took him to the University of Houston, where they were opening a brand-new football stadium. He did the marketing and licensing for the athletic department before the AD took a job at “the one school a Kansas alumnus couldn’t go to — Missouri,” so Sadler went on to the University of Tulsa, where he initially did corporate partnerships before moving over to development. This opportunity showed Sadler he would be able to fundraise anywhere.
“Tulsa is the smallest Division I (FBS) football school in the country, and I was told early on if you can fundraise at the University of Tulsa, you can fundraise anywhere,” Sadler said.
It was also during this time that Sadler received his Executive Master of Sport Business degree from Temple University, which was recommended to him through a friend. One of his friends’ former colleagues was leading the program and Sadler determined it would be the right fit for him. It was all done online and took about 15 months to complete.
His work at Tulsa led to a chance to for Sadler go to the SEC and the University of Mississippi, which is what he described as “a transformational experience.”
“I was doing major gift fundraising at Ole Miss and we hired Lane Kiffin while I was there, and things took off,” Sadler said. “Even throughout COVID, we had a lot of success fundraising because of the strategy and structure to it. The ability to continue to operate through some of those challenges is something that was really unique to the SEC because of their revenue.”
Sadler started having discussions with TCU and ended up taking the job there in July 2021. He also started a giving program based on the model used at Ole Miss that is now replicated at universities across the country.
“I started building up this program behind the scenes called the Investor’s Society,” Sadler said. “It’s a major giving program that is similar to concepts that were at Ole Miss, but it’s been duplicated around the country and a lot of these schools have had success. I really felt it was a great opportunity for TCU, so we launched it at the spring game in April of this last year and we’ve raised about $45 million through that program.”
In his current role, Sadler’s job is to “connect the philanthropic goals of our donors to the mission of the athletics department.” Relationship building is a big aspect.
“I spend the majority of my time building relationships and that looks like going out and meeting people, listening to their stories and identifying why are they passionate about the TCU athletics department,” Sadler said. “The majority of people that we meet with have the capacity to support at a really high level, so my responsibility is to present opportunities to enhance TCU with whatever their preference is.”
The past few weeks for Sadler were quite a ride: from playing the University of Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona to the National Championship Game against the University of Georgia in Los Angeles. Sadler noted TCU has a great family dynamic and the athletics department allowed him to take his wife and twin boys — Landon and Luke — on the trips and they got to experience the best that college football has to offer. He also noted he heard from a lot of folks back home.
“The ride to the National Championship was a phenomenal experience, one that obviously only two teams and fan bases get to experience,” Sadler said. “But throughout those weeks leading up to it, the number of Emporia folks that reached out was incredible. From friends I grew up with to former teachers and colleagues from my time there, just saying that they were rooting for TCU. It was really nice to recognize those relationships that are now 30+ years old and how important they still are.”
For Salder, who is a first-generation college graduate, this was never about a dream to work in athletics as a child. It was just him “fumbling forward” and taking opportunities as they presented themselves.
“I think it was more doors just opened up and I was very fortunate to fumble forward into some incredible opportunities,” Sadler said. “The one thing I continued to be good at and enjoy was the entertaining aspect of working at Emporia State. That led to the opportunity at Kansas and I just stuck with it. I spent my free time volunteering in athletics throughout my time in Kansas and the athletics world just continued to open doors. I had some mentors along the way that looked out for me and pointed me in the right direction. Between my faith and relationships, opportunities just continued to develop.”
But at the root of it all, he is just a kid from Emporia.
“The thing that’s the most important for me is just recognizing that I come from a family that is embedded in the Emporia community,” Sadler said. “Emporia is an incredible place and I’m grateful to have grown up there. I may just be a tiny blip on the radar for Kent Weiser, but I don’t know what I would be doing had he not allowed me to volunteer. This career wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the generosity of other people. My family, faith and relationships all stem from Emporia.”
