To borrow from an old song, this is one time when you can trust “Monday, Monday.” Because Tuesday could be troublesome.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is advising severe storms are possible across Kansas Tuesday afternoon. Emporia has a “slight” chance, which is a two on the 1-5 scale.
A strong cold front that's approaching will shift the winds from south Tuesday to north Wednesday. Temperatures will rise in the process, from a Sunday high in Emporia of 52 degrees to 66 Monday and 80 Tuesday.
After the front passes, Emporia should be seasonable and dry Wednesday night through Friday morning. But another storm line is expected Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.