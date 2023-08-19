A local artist is trying his hand at a new medium — publishing his debut short story.
Steve Barnard, a member of The Flint Hills Artist Guild, has been dabbling in art mediums for years. From futuristic sculptures to fantastical graphic designs to hand-painted imagery, the Emporia artist has done a little of it all.
Now, Barnard is exploring a new artistic realm with his first novel, “The Golden Harp.”
“The Golden Harp” is a fantasy short story that follows the adventures of a young boy named Elmer and his mother Edna — who reside in a tree near a cliff — and their encounter with a grandfather in search of his granddaughter — a princess with a talent for playing a golden harp, kidnapped by an evil King.
The ensuing adventure is full of family, fun, ingenuity and, of course, danger. While the story begins with a daring rescue, an unexpected plot twist will take readers to an entirely new perspective by the end of the novel.
With an intended audience of adolescents to teenagers, Barnard said the story is largely inspired for entertainment.
“I have a vivid imagination,” Barnard said with a laugh. “... I’ve always had an interest in trees and I thought ‘A tree with a door on it would be cool. Maybe somebody lives there.’ So it kind of expanded from that.”
Along with the story, Barnard also used his artistic abilities to help create Elmer’s world through graphic design, creating original illustrations to help tell the story of the characters’ incredible journeys.
“That’s what I like to do with my art, is push the limits of what I am thinking and actually have it come out,” Barnard explained.
Inspired by writers like Stephen King, Barnard said his fascination with fantasy and the hero’s journey has been lifelong.
“I’ve always liked science fiction and fantasy and I am always following famous illustrators. … It’s just a genre that I have always been interested in,” he said. “... It’s the run-of-the-mill guy saves the princess, except I’ve tried to put a different slant on it. It’s compelling to me, the idea of it, because it is so unusual.”
“The Golden Harp” was recently accepted for a contributory contract with Austin MaCauley Publishers, an international publishing company with offices throughout the United States, Britain and the United Arab Emirates, where Barnard said he hopes to see the book published in hardcover, paperback and ebook forms.
In the meantime, “The Golden Harp” is available on Amazon Kindle.
