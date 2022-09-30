Week five of the football season gets underway tonight, and it might be an evening of intrigue. One victory is already on the books. Hartford will look for its first win, the Chase County Bulldogs will try to redeem themselves after last week’s loss and there could be a potential slugfest in Madison.
Olpe vs. Northern Heights
This game is a done deal. Northern Heights High School forfeited on the heels of its head coach resigning earlier in the week. The Eagles — No. 8 in the Catch It Kansas 1A rankings — move to 3-2, and the Wildcats drop to 0-5. Olpe plays Caney Valley away next week, and Northern Heights meets Central Heights High School.
Chase County (3-1) vs. Maranatha Christian Academy (0-4)
Chase County High School will try to get back in the win column tonight, facing the winless Eagles. Look for senior Mitch Budke to drop 200-plus yards on Maranatha. He’s averaging 217 yards per game.
Madison (3-1) vs. Lyndon (4-0)
Madison High School faces off against the undefeated Lyndon Tigers, who are fifth in the CIK rankings. Offensive threat Bryson Turner has been quiet of late, and tonight’s matchup would be a good time for the senior running back to make some noise.
Lebo (2-2) at Marais Des Cygnes Valley (0-4)
Lebo High School meets Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School this evening. The Trojans have given up 216 points in four games, averaging 54 points per game. Lebo scored 54 points against St. Paul last Friday.
Hartford (0-4) vs. Marmaton Valley (2-2)
The Hartford Jaguars are still searching for that elusive win. But an inexperienced squad has only been able to muster 12 points of offense in four games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.