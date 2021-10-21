Homecoming Weekend at Emporia State University should be cool in the morning, comfortable in the afternoon and potentially stormy at times.
The National Weather Service predicts Friday morning will be the coldest in the next seven days, with a low of 41 degrees. After a Thursday high of 66, temperatures will warm to the 70s for the rest of the weekend.
But Saturday and Sunday could be umbrella days. There's a 20-percent chance for rain Saturday morning , increasing to 50 percent at night. A 40 percent of showers remains Sunday afternoon.
A frost advisory is in effect Friday morning for the northern tier of counties in Kansas, but not south of Concordia.
Lyon County now is overdue for a freeze. Weather Service data indicates the first one of the season typically occurs between October 12-17.
