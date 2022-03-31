Lyon County appears to be doing well financially, based on a report to the county commission Thursday.
County Controller Dan Williams said sales tax collections are up 16% from the first three months of 2021. But Chair Rollie Martin admitted there are different ways of looking at that.
“It might be a little bit of an inflation factor, too,” Martin said.
Collections in March totaled about $267,000. That’s $40,000 more than last year.
The commission also discussed changing some language in its employee policy manual about harassment complaints.
“It was recommended to us by a consultant that… everybody has the opportunity to go directly to the H.R. (Human Resources) person or the county counselor,” Martin said.
Until now, the manual has recommended following a “chain of command” with complaints about personnel.
The change is based on a conference that Human Resources Director Janice Huffman had with an adviser in the last two weeks.
“He thought this was a weak area in our manual and thought we ought to put it in writing,” Martin said.
No formal vote was taken on the manual adjustment.
Based on unapproved minutes, in other business Thursday, the Lyon County Commission:
- held five different executive sessions covering nearly three hours, on personnel and legal matters. No action was taken other than the policy manual recommendations.
- discussed an opening on the Lyon County Fair Board, but took no action.
- accepted a bid from Van Diest Supply Company of Lindsborg to buy 180 gallons of herbicide for $6,019.20.
- announced a farewell reception for Emporia City Councilor Rob Gilligan will take place Wednesday. Gilligan is moving to Cape Girardeau, Missouri to direct that area’s chamber of commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.