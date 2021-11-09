Artwork by more than two dozen veterans fills the Trusler Gallery at the Annual Veteran’s Exhibit at the Emporia Arts Center through Nov. 13.
The juried show is an annual exhibition showing the artistic work of veterans and those currently serving in all branches. Sarah Bulinski, gallery and art store manager, said she chose this year’s theme, “Through Their Eyes,” to demonstrate how military service changes a person’s point of view.
“The things [veterans] have been through, the things they’ve seen — it can change how they see the world, from the big things to the small things that make up everyday life,” she said. “This show lets us see the world through their eyes.”
Benjamin Green, a retired Marine, won the People’s Choice Award. Green’s art is a large landscape titled “Misty Mountain”, inspired by places he has seen in his travels as well as “The Lord of the Rings” by J. R. R. Tolkein. Created using paint, joint compound, sand and epoxy, the media is as meaningful as the visual.
“Normally when I work with epoxy, it’s on countertops,” Green said. He co-owns Heritage Builders and Custom Furniture, LLC with his brother, Adam. Paint, joint compound and epoxy are tools of the trade for the Green brothers.
The black sand used to create a textured beach in the lower left of the artwork is from a trip Green and his wife, Leah, took a few years ago.
“We went to Iceland for our anniversary in 2018, and I brought back a bottle of black sand,” Green said. “The first piece of art I made was for her and I used the sand in that, too. I thought that would be more meaningful than just having a bottle of sand sitting on a shelf. It immortalizes the trip.”
Artists showcased worked across multiple media including painting, photography, woodworking, fiber and natural materials. Some artwork featured patriotic or military themes, others featured other parts of life. Bulinksi said she was pleased by the variety of media, artistry and imagery in the exhibit.
“I wanted this show to be an expression of the whole life of a veteran,” she said. “Military service is a big part of a veteran’s story, but it’s not the only part. They have families, hobbies, careers — this art tells a more complete story.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.