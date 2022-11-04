Faith Paramore

Faith Paramore scored 16 points for Emporia State in its exhibition against The University of Oklahoma on Thursday night.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

Emporia State led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter before falling 90-67 at No. 16 Oklahoma on Thursday night in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners scored the first six points of the game and led 10-6 with 4:19 left in the first quarter. The Lady Hornets then went on an 11-0 run to take a 17-10 lead with 57 seconds left in the quarter. Tre'Zure Jobe scored the first five points of the run and Faith Paramore hit a pair of three-pointers to end the run. OU would score the final five points of the period as ESU led 17-15 after ten minutes.

