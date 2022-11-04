Emporia State led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter before falling 90-67 at No. 16 Oklahoma on Thursday night in Norman, Okla.
The Sooners scored the first six points of the game and led 10-6 with 4:19 left in the first quarter. The Lady Hornets then went on an 11-0 run to take a 17-10 lead with 57 seconds left in the quarter. Tre'Zure Jobe scored the first five points of the run and Faith Paramore hit a pair of three-pointers to end the run. OU would score the final five points of the period as ESU led 17-15 after ten minutes.
After no fouls were called in the first quarter, four were called on the Lady Hornets in the first 90 seconds of the second quarter as the Sooners went up 26-20 with 8:24 left in the period. Emporia State trailed by six at 41-35 going to the half.
Oklahoma outscored Emporia State 25-12 in the third period to take control of the game. The Lady Hornets played within 24-20 in the fourth quarter for the final score of 90-67.
Tre'Zure Jobe led all scorers with 18 points while Faith Paramore added 16 points. Ehlaina Hartman had a team high nine rebounds for the Lady Hornets. As a team Emporia State hit 14 of 50 three point attempts.
The Lady Hornets will open the season for real on Friday, Nov. 11 when they travel to Searcy, Ark. to take on Harding. Tip-off from Rhodes Fieldhouse is set for 5:30 p.m.
