Brock Merz

Emporia State’s Brock Merz

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Courtesy ESU Athletics

The Emporia State track and field team had seven event championships, ten runner-up finishes and eight provisional qualifiers at the Midwest Classic in Welch Stadium/Witten Track on Sunday. The Hornet men won the meet while the women placed second out of over 20 entered teams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.