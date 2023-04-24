The Emporia State track and field team had seven event championships, ten runner-up finishes and eight provisional qualifiers at the Midwest Classic in Welch Stadium/Witten Track on Sunday. The Hornet men won the meet while the women placed second out of over 20 entered teams.
The Hornets won events with provisional qualifying and top five all-time marks at Emporia State in the throws, jumps and on the track.
The throws saw Emporia State get two championships, three provisional marks, and a runner-up finish.
Brooks Lowe won the men’s javelin with a provisional qualifying mark of 67.39m (221-1) to tie for fifth all-time at Emporia State. He moves up to seventh in the nation with the throw.
Travis Morrison went 17.81m (58-05.25) to win the men’s shot put. It is his fourth straight meet over 17.40m during the outdoor season.
Alyssa Conway continued her outstanding season with another provisional mark in the women’s hammer throw. She went 58.75m (192-9) to finish second.
Emporia State set a school record in the jumps with a win, a runner-up and a provisional qualifier.
Megan McMannis broke her own school record in the pole vault. She cleared 3.90m (12-9.5) to win the event and move up to #18 in the nation in the event.
Fabian Nava jumped 6.92m (22-8.5) to finish second in the men’s long jump.
The Hornets ran for four event championships, eight runner-up finishes and four provisional qualifiers on the track.
Brock Merz led a 1-2-4 finish in the men’s 400m hurdles with all three earning provisional qualifiers. Merz’s time of 52.88 won the event and moved him up to fifth on the Emporia State all-time list. Chase Rooney finished second with the sixth-best time in ESU history with a 53.10 while Jake Johnson ran a provisional qualifier of 53.27 to place fourth.
Kingsley Bennett, Carter Cox, Jack Watson and Isaac Tarango ran a provisional qualifying time of 40.89 to win the men’s 4x100m relay.
Merz and Watson joined Julian Johnson and Guy Ramos to run a 3:15.84 and win the men’s 4x400m relay in the final event on the track.
Bennet and Cox went 1-2 in the 100m. Bennet ran 10.61 to win the event while Cox was clocked in 10.66 to finish second. Cox then finished second with a time of 21.40 in the 200m. Cox would end up with a team-high 21 points in the meet.
Lauren Carlson ran 24.84 to finish second in the 200m for the Emporia State women. Tyler Swift ran 14:46.67 for the men and Tayler Williams ran 18:28.77 for the women as the Hornets had the runner-up in both the men’s and women’s 5000m run.
The Emporia State women were second in both relays. Kadaisha Mpwo, Carlson, Ashley Wildeman and Jasmine Hurla ran 47.61 in the 4x100m relay while Carlson, Hurla, Hollie Marlow and Mackenzie Owings turned in a 3:55.26 in the 4x400m relay.
Emporia State racked up 186 points to easily outdistance second-place St. Mary by 107 points in the men’s team competition. Iowa Central CC was third with 76 points while Fort Hays State finished fourth with 76 points.
The Emporia State women scored 96.5 points to finish second behind Fort Hays State and their 137 points. Missouri Western was third with 82 points while Wayne State (Neb.) scored 74 points to finish fourth.
Emporia State will be back in action on Saturday, April 29 when they travel to Lawrence, Kan. to take part in the Rock Chalk Classic.
