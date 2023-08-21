unnamed (8).jpeg

From left to right: Alan Alanis, Armando Nunez, AJ Granado, Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, Jovan Pecina, Samuel Garcia

 The Emporia Gazette

Three defendants in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila were scheduled for sentencing, following a trio of hearings Monday morning at the Lyon County District Court.

Jovan Pecina pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and was found guilty of both charges by Chief Judge Jeffry Larson.

