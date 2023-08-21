Three defendants in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila were scheduled for sentencing, following a trio of hearings Monday morning at the Lyon County District Court.
Jovan Pecina pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and was found guilty of both charges by Chief Judge Jeffry Larson.
The State of Kansas is recommending a mid-line sentence in Pecina’s case of 190 months for the conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge and 59 months for the conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery charge, though the court does not have to follow the recommendation.
Pecina is scheduled for sentencing at 10a.m. Oct. 5 with Judge Larson.
Andrew Granado pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aggravated robbery and was found guilty by Judge Larson.
He will appear again in court for sentencing at 2p.m. Oct. 6 with Judge Larson.
Alan Alanis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, no contest to aggravated robbery and guilty to arson and was found guilty on all three counts by Judge Lee Fowler.
Alanis would serve the sentences consecutively as part of his plea agreement, though the defense has indicated they do expect to request for a durational departure.
He will appear in court for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13 with Judge Fowler.
The hearings follow the Aug. 9 sentencing for Samuel Garcia, the alleged gunman in Avila’s murder. Judge Larson sentenced Garcia to over 51 years in prison and over $20,000 in restitution.
Another defendant in the case, Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, will appear before Judge Fowler for a status conference, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
