The cool-down is beginning. And the rain is coming with it.
After high temperatures of 78 and 76 degrees the last two days at Emporia Municipal Airport, Tuesday's high is only forecast at 64.
Rain could begin before dawn Wednesday, with the better chance coming after noon. But the storms should leave early Thursday, resulting in a sunny Veterans Day with highs in the mid-50s.
The National .Weather Service still expects below-freezing temperatures Friday night, bringing the area's first .freeze of the season.
