The Emporia Gazette
Madelynn Griffin, Virginia Munoz and Megan Olson all took first place for the Emporia High girls wrestling team at its season-opening home meet on Saturday.
Griffin won the 132 weight class, Munoz won 138 and Olson won 235, each with a 2-0 record.
Evelyn Geronimo (101) and Kalia Keosybounheuang (109) placed second in their weight classes while Azia Obregon (115) and Natalia Welch (143) took third and Laelah Holding (155) took fourth.
“It is nice to have our first tournament at home; it is a nice way to see competition before heading out to another school,” said head coach Shawn Russell. “The varsity did well. We were open at a couple of weights due to injury. We head to Chase County on Thursday and then we head to Great Bend for a great early season tournament with some top teams from the state. Overall, I could not be happier with the way everyone competed. I’m excited to see how they perform throughout the season.”
The Spartans will return to action Thursday at the Chase County Jamboree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.