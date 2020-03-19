In times of crisis, heroes emerge.
I am certain there will be many heroes in the COVID-19 pandemic. Surprisingly, the initial heroes are not the scientists or health care providers, but rather the journalists that reported the virus.
Their early reporting provided a global picture of the pandemic, and their current reporting provides the only credible information available today.
While the president is a fountain of information, information is not the same as knowledge. Fortunately, the printed and electronic media provides COVID-19 knowledge. Their efforts will undoubtedly save many lives.
The reporting began late last year when a new virus appeared in China. Shortly thereafter, our news sources reported the virus was apparently difficult to contain.
In normal times, the U.S. pandemic response team would be closely monitoring the virus, but Trump had fired the entire team in 2018. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention CDC could not properly respond because of massive agency budget cuts.
The press continued to report on the spread of the virus and soon Trump was referring to it as a Democratic hoax.
However, it was not a hoax and journalists continued to write stories as the virus spread. When COVID-19 ravaged China, Trump turned his rage on the press. He insisted reporters were out to get him and their reporting was Fake News.
The talking heads at Fox News came to Trump’s defense with harsh criticism of the real journalists. Their unscientific statements and baseless comments were well received by the gullible, Trump supporting viewers.
By this time COVID-19 had traveled beyond China. It had quickly migrated to China’s neighbors and had also become entrenched in Europe. The press continued reporting on new virus developments and what Trump was saying about the disease.
Trump made nonsensical statements that displayed a complete lack of subject knowledge. He contradicted infectious disease experts. He criticized World Health Organization data and said we in the US were safe, the virus contained, and that it would be gone shortly.
Thankfully the print media had for some time been publishing interviews from actual infectious disease doctors. They had also interviewed numerous scientists, medical doctors and countless experts in emergency medical response. The electronic media was also broadcasting expert testimony to their viewing audiences.
Thanks to good reporting, the public has become pandemic knowledgeable and understands the country is in deep trouble. Even the most ardent Trump supporter can see the federal government’s many failures.
Good reporting also precipitated a robust state government response. The reporting clearly identified an obvious White House leadership void and governors of both parties have stepped forward to fill the void.
In our time of crisis, it is comforting to remember that good leaders, with good knowledge, will make good decisions and good reporting provides the knowledge.
— Richard Gannon is a retired three-term Kansas state senator (D) and former director of governmental affairs for the Kansas Press Association. He served newspapers in a nonpartisan role as chief legislative lobbyist on First Amendment issues. Richard and his wife currently are “living the dream” and reside high in the Rockies above Alma, Colorado.
