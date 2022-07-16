After 35 years as a musician and seven as its conductor, James Davis has retired from the Emporia Municipal Band.
Davis gave his final performance Thursday night, during the band’s final concert of the 2022 season.
“It was emotional for me, but it was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was just a great time and ended up being a beautiful evening for a nice crowd, and the band played well. It was just a lot of fun.”
Picking the songs for the final concert was both “easy and difficult.” The band played a selection of band requests and Davis’s own favorites, from the band’s 80-year-old catalogue of songs. Davis said he selected some songs that had a personal meaning for him.
“I knew I wanted to play the national march — ‘The Stars and Stripes Forever’ by John Philips Sousa,” he said. “That was my father’s favorite march and I knew that I wanted to do that to honor him. My mom and dad used to drive me to the concerts and the rehearsals because I wasn’t old enough to drive. They never missed an Emporia Municipal Band concert that I played.”
Davis joined the band in 1987, but his first introduction came at a much earlier age.
“My parents took me down to the concerts when I was a little boy,” he said. “We went down to the concerts and I played on the toys and listened to the music and I fell in love with percussion. I used to stand behind the band, behind the bandstand, and climb on a picnic table and I would stand up on the table so I could get closer to the drummers and watch them play.”
Davis said there are photographs of him at a very young age using twigs as drumsticks. Years later, he would join the Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School bands as a drummer. When he joined the Emporia Municipal Band, he was its youngest member at the time. He said other veteran members of the band took on a mentoring role for the young drummer.
“I loved the music and loved the people,” he said. “It really is a family. It’s people that come back year after year after year and it just drew me in.”
Davis was involved in the band for so long that just this week he realized he’s been in the band for longer than he’s known his wife, Angela.
“Before I went to college, before I knew anything about the career I was doing, before I was married — I was playing in the band,” he said. “My wife, my daughter and now my granddaughter, have never known a time that I was not part of it.”
He became the band’s conductor seven years ago after his predecessor retired. A number of musicians applied for the position, but the board ultimately offered Davis the position.
“It’s very humbling to be in front of a group of my friends and people that I respect as a musician,” he said. “It’s very different to do that part of it, but part of the fun of being the conductor is just the sense of history. Things like the music library, which we share with Emporia State University. ... The Municipal Band has a section inside their library, but we are allowed to borrow their music as well.”
Davis said he’s spent many years poring through those collections. Many sheets include handwritten notes from conductors of years past.
“It’s always fun to pull out a piece of music and to remember, and see my own handwriting on things,” he said. “To remember the times I played with different ensembles or different musicians, had different people next to me or different people in the band.”
Now, it’s simply time for a new chapter. Davis said he’s leaving the band in a good place and he won’t be a stranger. He’ll simply be in the audience.
“It’s just time to pass the baton,” he said. “I will miss the band terribly. It’s been my lifelong friend. Making music with other musicians has been such a large part of my life and I will miss it incredibly, but I’m not gone. I can come now and return to where I started: as a fan in the park. I’m excited to participate in a different way.”
