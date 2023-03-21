The Lyon County History Center celebrated more than eight decades of preserving local history during the 85th annual meeting of the Lyon County Historical Society Tuesday evening.
The meeting included discussions about the importance of sharing stories and saving history for future generations. Featured guests were Emporia State University professor of English, modern languagues and journalism Amy Sage Webb-Baza, Kansas Historical Society executive director Patrick Zollner and Lori DeWinkler, representing the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Deputy Director Lisa Soller said the DAR was instrumental, along with the Kansas Historical Society, in establishing the Lyon County Historical Society in 1937. Originally, she said, the Lyon County Historical Society was a chapter of the Kansas State Historical Society. Soller credited the late Jack Atherton in helping the LCHS become its own entity.
Webb-Baza said you cannot underestimate the importance of sharing and writing stories.
“A student at ESU told me a story once about the first time she saw her mother eat a steak; it was at her graduation,” she said. “She had thought her mother was a vegetarian because mother gave meat to everyone in the family, saving only for herself what was left.”
Webb-Baza said the student wrote of the visual demonstration of their mother’s love for her family, which was a poignant and important memory for the student. But, she said it was equally important to preserve that story by sharing it.
She said it was important to recognize the impact that spaces like the Lyon County History Center make on their local communities, since they serve as places to hold and preserve those familial stories.
“Keep tending, keep telling, keep listening,” she said.
Zollner said he was excited to be at the event, celebrating the history of LCHS and the Lyon County History Center.
Zollner talked about the historic register and the process of getting properties on the register. He said buildings, sites, structures — like bridges and silos, districts and objects, are the types of things that potentially qualify, if they fit criteria.
He said it’s a long process.
“You have to prepare a nomination,” he said, adding that you can do it yourself or hire a consultant to do it. If the nomination is approved, properties can be placed on the state historic register. Then, there’s potential for a property to be considered for the National Historic Register.
Zollner encouraged people with questions about the process to give him a call.
Executive Director Greg Jordan said 2022 was a successful year for the historical society, which boasted 155 member and 91 donors to local historical preservation efforts. He said there are more than 60 community partnerships, including educational organizations and more.
“We had over 13,000 people participate in all of our activities,” he said. “I don’t want to say the pandemic is over, but we seem to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The Lyon County History Center, located at 711 Commercial St., is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. You can learn more by visiting www.explorelyoncounty.org.
