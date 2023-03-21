The Lyon County History Center celebrated more than eight decades of preserving local history during the 85th annual meeting of the Lyon County Historical Society Tuesday evening.

The meeting included discussions about the importance of sharing stories and saving history for future generations. Featured guests were Emporia State University professor of English, modern languagues and journalism Amy Sage Webb-Baza, Kansas Historical Society executive director Patrick Zollner and Lori DeWinkler, representing the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.