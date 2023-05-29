A solemn crowd gathered at the All Veterans Memorial at Sodens Grove Monday morning to pay remembrance to those who gave all for their country.
"Today is Memorial Day. We are Americans. We remember; we do not forget," said Col. Clay Childs, U.S. Air Force Ret., who served as Master of Ceremonies for the annual service. "Whether it's an hour ago, or a century ago, we remember."
Childs said the United States has a history of remembering "all of its fallen heroes regardless of how many decades or centuries have passed," which was recently demonstrated right here in Emporia just two years ago.
"Marine Pfc. Glenn White, killed in action during the Battle of Tarawa on Nov. 22, 1943, he was listed as missing in action for 78 years," he said.
White, who served with the Able Company, First Battalion, Sixth Marines, was recovered in 2019, and finally identified on June 7, 2021. A military funeral was held at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Emporia in Sept. 2021.
"We brought him home to a hero's welcome, home to his family, home to the flag-lined streets of Emporia," Childs said. "We remember. ... We remember today that we also remember those who did not perish in conflict, but did come back changed forever."
Col. Lesley Hedges, U.S. Army Ret., led the crowd in prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. She then read the poem, "In Flanders Fields," by John McCrae. The poem was written in 1915, during World War I.
Jerry Laurendine, U.S. Army, "My Brother," a poem he wrote for one of his fellow Vietnam War veterans.
“We were relaxing around the table at the American Legion, having a couple of beers and enjoying our time together,” he said. “The camaraderie was special, and in fact it was quite unique, because we had all been there.”
After a few moments of silence, Laurendine's friend told him of the worst battle he had participated in. Laurendine was inspired to write the poem that evening, which spoke of the loss and unknowns associated with war.
The names of 98 area veterans who died over the last year were read by Gold Star Mother Maria Lane and U.S. Army veteran Ron Whitney, followed by the placing of the wreaths.
A salute to departed veterans followed with a salute of three volleys shot over the memorial of Sgt. Grant F. Timmerman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.