An Emporia native and daughter of a Chief Judge will have to wait for another opportunity to serve on a state court.
The Sunflower State Journal reports Kristen Wheeler is not one of the three finalists for an upcoming opening on the Kansas Court of Appeals.
Wheeler, the daughter of Judge Merlin Wheeler, was one of eight candidates who interviewed for the position this past week in Wichita. She's currently Chair of the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals and was a finalist for the Kansas Supreme Court two years ago.
The three finalists for the appeals court position reportedly are federal attorney Angela Coble, Washburn University visiting professor Randall Hodgkinson and Shawnee County District Judge Rachel Pickering.
Governor Laura Kelly will choose the successor to Appeals Court Judge Michael Buser, who plans to retire at the end of January. The State Senate must confirm the appointment.
Better luck next time, Judge
