Bing Xu

Emporia State volleyball head coach Bing Xu leaves as the fifth-winningest volleyball coach in MIAA history.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

After 20 years with the Emporia State volleyball program, Bing Xu has announced that he is stepping down as the head coach. He will leave as the fifth-winningest volleyball coach in MIAA history.

"I have decided to step down from my coaching position after 20 years of working at ESU Athletics," said Xu. "It has been an honor working with so many great people and student-athletes. I have learned a lot from them and they have helped me become a better person."

