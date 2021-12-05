When State Rep. Eric Smith thinks of the late Robert Dole, the word “statesman” comes to mind.
“He was absolutely admirable,” Smith, R-Burlington, said Sunday after learning of Dole's death at age 98. “He lived a great life. He was greatly respected.”
Dole was the first member of Congress that Smith ever met.
“I was on a class trip to Washington, D.C. When I was a sophomore in high school,” Smith recalled. Burlington High had won a History Day contest. “I met him and Nancy Kassebaum,” he said, in a short visit to their Capitol Hill offices.
Rep. Mark Schreiber, R-Emporia, never met Dole. But he remembers his parents speaking well of him over dinner, as fellow members of what Tom Brokaw would call in a book “The Greatest Generation.”
“He was instrumental in passing the Americans With Disabilities Act, which was terribly important,” Schreiber said. “We owe him a lot of gratitude.”
Both Schreiber and Smith noted Dole served in Washington under a different political climate than today.
“He had the ability to engage folks wherever they fell ideologically,” Smith said. “We have a much wider divide now than they had then. I'm not sure if those same tactics will work today... but he was a master of it in his time.”
“He could trade blows on the Senate floor. But afterward he treasured all of his friends, regardless of the side of the aisle they were on,” Schreiber added. “There was no harshness left.”
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran recalled one bipartisan program in a memorial statement – the Food for Education program, which bears the name of both Dole and Democrat George McGovern.
Moran described Dole as “a man who chose what was right over what was convenient” and “working toward commonsense solutions over partisan ones.”
The tributes to Dole crossed party lines. A statement from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called him “a man who embodied everything good and decent about Kansas and about America. “
Republican Sen. Roger Marshall called Dole a “giant,” who provided advice on public service.
“‘Always remember where you are from,'” Marshall remembered in a statement. “And when there is ‘any problem too big, just go listen to the people of Kansas – they will give you the answer.’”
Dole entered politics after serving in World War II. When he gave up his Senate seat to run for President in 1996, he described himself as being potentially the last candidate of his generation.
“We all very much appreciate the sacrifice he made as a service member,” Smith added.
Kelly called Dole a “war hero” and “always a voice for Kansas.”
“He was a larger-than-life presence in our nation’s politics and demonstrated a decency, a humility, and a civility that should serve as a model for those of us in public life.” Kelly said.
“You would be hard pressed to find someone with a bigger heart and more resilient,” Marshall said.
