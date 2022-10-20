The Lyon County commission approved multiple requests at its weekly meeting Thursday - ranging from Halloween festivities in Americus to emergency services firewall replacement.
The commission approved a request from Kim Myers to close the 700 block of Main St. in Americus for a Trunk or Treat event and a fire department chili and hot dog feed. The activities will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The commission also approved paying the City of Emporia $24,407.02 for Spillman/Motorola maintenance as well as the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center’s portion of the cost of a firewall replacement for the 2022-2023 year.
The bills will be paid from 911 funds.
During reports, county clerk and election officer Tammy Vopat gave commissioners an update on early voting for the general election.
“We’re doing early voting at the Anderson Building this week through 1 p.m. Saturday,” Vopat said. “Then we will begin advanced voting in my office on Monday.”
Vopat added that the polls have been pretty busy so far. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8.
Additionally, the commission:
approved the entrance application for Tillman Infrastructure in the 1955 area of County Road 170 (Old-Old Highway 50).
approved Director Roxanne VanGundy to attend the central states Spillman users group meeting on Nov 14-15 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.