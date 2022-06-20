The Eastside Community Group celebrated the dedication of the new basketball court in Eastside Memorial Park on Monday.
The basketball court is the newest of a series of additions to Eastside Memorial Park and sits on the south end of the park.
Al Slappy, president of the Eastside Community Group, said all he can do is smile seeing the new court finally standing in the park.
“We just got the basketball court,” Slappy said. “We’ve been working a solid 10 years fundraising for this.”
Slappy said the Eastside Community Group got the idea to revitalize the park after finding a need for it in the community.
“This side of Emporia had a high residency of grandparents taking care of their grandkids, and then single parents,” Slappy said.
“There’s a park already here, so we figured we needed to do something,” Slappy said. “We started talking to service groups in town. ... They liked the idea. Then we presented it to the city at one of the commission meetings. A lot of the members there thought this was fantastic, so then we started our fundraising side.”
The basketball court is the most recent addition and was built by the same company that put in the city’s new pickleball courts. Other additions include the shelter, followed by playground equipment and a monument.
“If you get close to the monument], you can see that there are hand prints on the oblique that were carved in,” Slappy said. “That was just an indication that this community, Lyon County, Emporia, was built, you know, by hard labor and the initiative that someone took to say we can do this if we work together.”
“We found that it was a very positive thing, you know, it was a long stretch of time but yet patience and persistence a lot of times works out for the better,” Slappy said. “The park is the city’s, it’s not the group.”
“It’s nothing for one particular group, it’s the community, and if we don’t recognize that as a community then we lose out on a lot of other relationships,” Slappy said. “Community is built on relationships.”
The community group hosts many events in the park including an Easter egg hunt and community potluck picnic on the Sunday before Memorial Day.
“Now we can move on to the next thing, and the next thing,” Slappy said.
Vice Mayor Danny Giefer was also present at the dedication of the court.
“The part that made it happen was fundraisers, people getting involved in this park, a vision, and coming to us,” Giefer said. “I can tell you that this park is very valuable for this community, this section of town, and one of the nicest parks, I think. They ought to be real proud of what they’ve done here. I’m ecstatic about it.”
