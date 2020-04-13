Lyon County Emergency Communications Center dispatchers work hard day after day to coordinate responses with local law enforcement and first responders.
Many people in the community may not realize who it is on the other side of the phone when they are calling during an emergency situation.
We reached out to LCECC and asked the dispatch team to send us “their whys” in celebration of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
Name: Madison Dragonas
How long have you been working in dispatch? 3 1/2 Years
What’s been the most challenging part of the job for you so far? I get attached to my calls, as I am sure most dispatchers do or have done before. It’s hard to go right back into dispatching after a call you took didn’t end the way you’d hoped it would. Dispatching definitely was more stressful than I thought it would be. We lean on our partners a lot to get us through the really tough calls.
What’s one thing that people would be surprised to learn about being a dispatcher? We care. We really do. Whether you’re calling because it’s your worst day, or calling for a non-emergency, we want to help you. A lot of times throughout the day we are multitasking and having to do quite a few things at once. If we ask you to wait, or to hold on for a second, it’s not because we don’t think you’re important, it’s because we may have something just a tad bit more important going on with our officers/deputies/EMS. Just be patient with us, we aren’t ignoring anyone!
What keeps you coming back to the communications center, even on the hard days? The individuals on the other end of the phone. They need us. We need to be there for them even when it’s tough for us in dispatch. It’s their worst day when they make that phone call, and I come back because I want to be the person they can trust, that will get someone to them to help them on what may be their very worst day.
I go back to a call that I will never forget. The female called 911 because someone broke into her house. She got out before he attacked her, and I answered the phone.
She was so scared, as anyone would be in that situation. She made it back to her house, after the male left. Locked all the doors, and stayed on the phone with me. Officers arrived and were dealing with the male subject. I asked her if she wanted to disconnect with me on the phone. She told me no, that she felt I was keeping her safe, and until an officer was at her door she didn’t want me to hang up. When she said she felt that I kept her safe, that made me realize I was in the right profession.
I’ve always wanted to do something that helped people. This job isn’t about recognition. We don’t get into this for all the glory and the thank you’s. We do this job to be there for anyone who needs it, day or night, 24/7.
Name: Roxy Van Gundy
How long have you been working in dispatch? 15 years
What’s been the most challenging part of the job for you so far? When someone doesn’t make it no matter how hard you’ve tried. Death is hard. Hearing it is sometimes harder, because there’s no true sense of what’s really happening. Even though you know that all the chips are stacked against you, when you don’t win on a call, and you lose someone, it’s tough. As a leader, it’s tough for see my folks hurting from calls that they’ve taken and giving them the support they need. Sometimes it’s a long journey to overcome calls. The varying hours, the consistent stress. Dispatch never ends. It’s 24/7/365.
What’s one thing that people would be surprised to learn about being a dispatcher? That we don’t just sit around and wait for calls. It’s busy ALL. OF. THE. TIME. We have to enter warrants, do paperwork, have contact with citizens, listen for responders, send responders, answer questions from responders, watch the weather, etc. We have to remember to breathe, eat and go to the bathroom in there somewhere.
Also, I see new hires who don’t realize that this job requires an immense amount of training, patience and the ability to be a friend, counselor and voice of reason to many, many people.
What keeps you coming back to the communications center, even on the hard days? The people. They are some of the most giving, extraordinary humans that I have ever met. I’m lucky to lead 16 of the most fabulous human beings. I’m really proud of each and every one of them. When the days are hard, their smiles get me through.
Name: Nate Weaver
How long have you been working in dispatch? 6 weeks
What’s been the most challenging part of the job for you so far? Learning all the different things we do on a daily basis.
What’s one thing that people would be surprised to learn about being a dispatcher? That they don’t just answer 911 calls. There is more to this job than I could possibly write in a brief sentence.
What keeps you coming back to the communications center, even on the hard days? Every day I learn something new and that makes the job exciting.
Name: Julia Smith
How long have you been working in dispatch? 10-plus years (saying anything more than 10 makes me feel old ;)
What’s been the most challenging part of the job for you so far? Most would probably think our stress comes from calls, and it definitely can. But, really, the schedule and being understaffed is far more stressful, in my opinion.
What’s one thing that people would be surprised to learn about being a dispatcher? How much training and work that goes into it. When we have observers or visitors to our center, they are usually blown away at how many screens and channels we have to keep track of.
What keeps you coming back to the communications center, even on the hard days? After a brutally busy 12-hour day without eating anything, I decided to help out my self-pity party and grab some food after work. When the carhop brought the food out to my car, I noticed she was watching me closely and kept looking at the 911 logo on my shirt. As I handed her my money she said, “I think you’re the dispatcher that helped me when my mom died. I recognize your voice.”
Totally caught off guard, I asked her what the address was and realized that I did, in fact, take her call. She thanked me over and over and told me how caring I was over the phone as she cried outside my car window. After a hug, she walked away, and I remember sitting in my car for several minutes staring at my steering wheel trying to wrap my head around what just happened. I instantly forgot how tired I was just 10 minutes before and it was as if my stressful day never existed.
Although sometimes it might be few and far between, the appreciation and support is definitely what keeps us going.
Name: Brittany Jones
How long have you been working in dispatch? Almost 8 years! A majority of that time I have been part-time.
What’s been the most challenging part of the job for you so far? This question evokes so many feelings and responses. Emotionally speaking, taking emergency calls from friends or loved ones. There are things that you can’t unhear. Professionally speaking, policies, procedures and technology are ever-changing. There is a constant need to practice and maintain this particular skill set, and it can be extremely challenging at times.
What’s one thing that people would be surprised to learn about being a dispatcher? The amount of pride and fulfillment you feel, not only for yourself, but for your partners and agencies we provide services for.
What keeps you coming back to the communications center, even on the hard days? The people. They are some of the best humans I have ever met, and I am better for knowing them.
Name: Selena Laaser
How long have you been working in dispatch? 14 years
What’s been the most challenging part of the job for you so far? Lyon County is not a huge population and there have been several times I have taken emergency calls from my family or friends. I had to be professional and not allow myself to become overly emotional while working the call. This job may not be physically demanding, but it can be mentally exhausting.
What’s one thing that people would be surprised to learn about being a dispatcher? We closely monitor the weather and set off the tornado sirens in Emporia and surrounding towns in Lyon County. Or since this is burn season; the person that takes your burn permit information for a controlled burn is the same person that answers 911 and dispatches the Fire Department when there is a grass fire.
What keeps you coming back to the communications center, even on the hard days? We are family and I am extremely devoted and protective of all my first responders (Communications, LEO, Fire, EMS). Being a member of this family gives me self-satisfaction of keeping them and Lyon County safe.
Name: Arianna Gutierrez
How long have you been working in dispatch? 2 years
What’s been the most challenging part of the job for you so far? The most challenging part has been the bad calls. You have to remind yourself that you did the absolute best and knowing when to reach out to get help in processing all the “what ifs.”
What’s one thing that people would be surprised to learn about being a dispatcher? Expert Multitasker times 1,000, how quickly we adapt to new changes.
What keeps you coming back to the communications center, even on the hard days? Every day is different, and whether good or bad, I know that I have sent the best help to our community members in their time of need. Also, these courageous men and women have become my second family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.