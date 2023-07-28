Kansas Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Lyon County is getting set for its second annual golf fundraiser on Saturday morning.
Give a Mulligan for Kid’s Sake will take place at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course. Registration for the event, which will be a four-person scramble, will begin at 7:30 a.m. with an 8:30 shotgun start.
Area Manager Jacque Wellnitz said Big Brothers Big Sisters will host fundraisers to share the program’s purpose and mission, while also promoting the program.
“We’ll host fundraisers throughout the year, and the idea behind it is to not only raise money but also to promote the program,” Wellnitz said. “We want to share our purpose and mission while also getting the community to support the need for volunteers for the program so we can help mentor the matches that we have and want to grow towards.”
Last year’s inaugural showing a huge success. Wellnitz said they had 14 teams a year ago and raised about $10,000. They have 17 teams lined up to participate this year and have a goal to raise $12-15,000 for the program. While registration is closed, Wellnitz encourages people to come and support in other ways, such as participating in the silent auction.
When Wellnitz first got involved with BBBS of Lyon County, the program didn’t have any established fundraisers that would be annual events. But Give a Mulligan for Kid’s Sake has become a staple.
“I think this is a great way to be outdoors and share the experience with people that love golf,” Wellnitz said. “It’s always fun to try new things and as far as Big Brothers has gone, we didn’t have any fundraisers majorly established. But this will be one that will stick around.”
Wellnitz said she came up with the name as something different that would be catchy enough to intrigue people.
“I just wanted something catchy that would stick instead of just ‘Big Brothers and Big Sisters Tournament,’” Wellnitz said. “When you put a fun name with something, people tend to be interested in learning more and will ask questions.”
Lunch will be provided and there will be opportunities for prizes, such as hole-in-one and longest-drive challenges. The prize for a hole-in-one will be a series 1 sub-compact tractor courtesy of Prairieland Partners.
Wellnitz is looking forward to this year’s event and hopes to see it continue to grow in the future.
“We’re really excited to have more teams participating this year and we hope to grow the fundraiser each year,” Wellnitz said. “We’re excited to meet new people and it will be great to share our mission with them.”
