Give a Mulligan for Kid’s Sake flyer 2023
John Sorce/Gazette

Kansas Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Lyon County is getting set for its second annual golf fundraiser on Saturday morning.

Give a Mulligan for Kid’s Sake will take place at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course. Registration for the event, which will be a four-person scramble, will begin at 7:30 a.m. with an 8:30 shotgun start.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.