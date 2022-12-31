Dynamic Discs
Do you ever wonder how a small town or city becomes renowned for something that has achieved mainstream status? Like Roswell and aliens, Kitty Hawk and airplanes, Williamsport and Little League Baseball, Emporia and disc golf? If you’re an Emporian, you already know the city has staked its claim to this wildly popular sport.

Disc golf has manifested in many ways in Emporia/Lyon County. The city has hosted the disc golf world championships, boasts the largest disc golf retail store in the world, offers several disc golf courses and the Emporia State University men’s team is ranked No. 1 in the nation. Enough proof? UDisc, a disc golf resource website, ranked Emporia as the top disc golf small town in the country.

