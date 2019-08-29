Teaching has changed a lot since Logan Avenue Elementary opened in 1974 as an open concept school.
Over the years, classrooms have been enclosed and spaces adjusted to adapt to the changing student population. The evolution will continue with proposed improvements incorporated into the 2019 bond proposal.
Student Academics
Perhaps the most significant change is the students. More and more boys and girls come to school with special learning needs, a variety of social-emotional needs and academic challenges. The students with the highest needs have been squeezed into spaces much less conducive to learning and academic success. The district has added student support staff at all levels, but those specialists need a place to work.
At Logan Avenue, bond projects will help improve student learning opportunities by adding space for student support services and adding classrooms to provide appropriately sized spaces. These changes will give kids more room and a greater opportunity to learn and develop.
The kitchen will be replaced and a multipurpose room added that will be used as a cafeteria and for other large-group activities. This will free up the gym for more efficient scheduling of the days for students and staff.
Logan Avenue Principal Jessica Griffin is excited for the increased space. Logan has an enrollment of nearly 250 students and 60 teachers and support staff. It is one of two Emporia schools involved in the Kansans Can Redesign through the Kansas State Department of Education.
“Currently we have two fewer classrooms than our sister schools (Walnut/WAW) and our enrollment is nearly the same as theirs,” Griffin said. “Our speech services are delivered in the back half of an art supply closet and most days the principal’s office doubles as a conference room, mental health office for students/families and a place for staff to eat their lunch. Library and art share the same space and other support services like OT (Occupational Therapy) school psychologists have to push into classrooms to provide services.”
She said the greatest impact of the bond projects will be achieving the goals of school redesign, which will allow the school to use existing staff and resources to better meet the needs of all students.
“We need large learning space that will allow for project-based learning across grade levels,” Griffin said. “Our families need space to gather, participate in the learning alongside their students and access community resources. We hope to be able to become more of a hub for our families and the community through the redesign process.”
Safety and Security
The new classrooms will serve a dual purpose — a high-wind shelter to house all students and staff during life-threatening weather. Currently, only two of Emporia’s nine schools have high-wind shelters.
Traffic and
Building Systems
Traffic congestion and limited parking is a problem at nearly all our schools. The bond proposal includes an option to add parking at Logan Avenue to reduce the need for parking along South East Street and East Powtin Avenue.
In Summary
The bond projects will provide these improvements at Logan Avenue Elementary:
• An adequate storm shelter
• Enhance access control for improved classrooms
• Updated and modern classrooms
• Appropriate learning environments for all students based on their needs
• New multipurpose area and kitchen
• Updated aging building systems
• Updated temperature controls
• Additional parking
Open House for Stakeholders
Voters who have not been inside Logan Avenue recently are encouraged to visit one of our upcoming Open Houses. Those dates will be in early October and will be announced in the next few weeks.
