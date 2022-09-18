Nothing was able to stop the Emporia State football team on Saturday. Not even mother nature.
Despite a nearly three-hour weather delay, the Hornets rolled to a 36-12 victory over previously unbeaten Missouri Western at Welch Stadium.
Emporia came out fast on both sides of the ball and made a quick statement by forcing a safety a few minutes into the game and found the endzone with 3:35 remaining on a 30-yard scramble from quarterback Braden Gleason.
According to head coach Garin Higgins, that was exactly what Emporia State was hoping to do.
“No question, that's what we wanted to do,” Higgins said when asked about getting off to a fast start. “We talked about it during the week and we also stressed it on Friday night in our team meeting that we needed to get them behind the chains and make them feel uncomfortable. I also thought we needed to get started off on the right foot and have a lead in the first quarter. Missouri Western had not faced any type of adversity in their first two games. They had outscored their opponents, 70-19. So, our goal was to kind of back them into a corner a little bit there in the first quarter, and we were able to do that.”
The Hornets kept the offense going on their next possession when Gleason connected with Jaylen Varner for a seven-yard score early in the second quarter.
Missouri Western got on the board with 4:44 left in the half but failed the ensuing two-point conversion attempt and Emporia answered at the end of the half on a three-yard touchdown pass from Gleason to Cole Schumacher to give ESU a 22-6 halftime lead.
This is when mother nature decided to halt things as severe weather stalled over Emporia, forcing a two-hour, 42-minute delay. Higgins was pleased with how his team responded and noted that there’s not much you can do to prepare for this long of a delay.
“It's not like that’s something that happens all the time,” Higgins said. “I've been a part of just two other times where we had a delay at home. We were delayed for two hours and 42 minutes and we can't keep our guys locked in and focused for that amount of time. I think they needed just a little bit of a mental break. But I thought they really did a good job of getting back focused in about the last 30 to 40 minutes before we were able to get back out on the field.”
The Hornets picked up right where they left off in the third quarter when Derrick Maxwell forced a fumble that was recovered by Emporia State at the Missouri Western six-yard line. Two plays later, Gleason added his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon from four yards out and Emporia State extended its lead to 29-6 just 53 seconds into the third quarter.
The Griffons scored their second touchdown of the game late in the third quarter but again came up short on the two-point conversion. Emporia State responded on the first play of the fourth quarter when Gleason connected with Corey Thomas for a 54-yard score.
Gleason was 27 for 42 for 261 yards with three touchdowns on the day and added 62 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to lead the Hornet offense. He connected with nine different receivers led by Thomas, who had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown while Tyler Kahmann caught six balls for 45 yards. Billy Ross Jr. had 26 carries for 99 yards and added 15 yards on five receptions.
“I think we felt comfortable with what we were doing on offense,” Higgins said. “We simplified a few things to let our players play fast and get them some confidence. I think Braden played a really good game. I think he would tell you that there were a couple of times that he left a few plays out there because he's still got a lot of room for improvement, which is scary. But the production he's had up this point has been off the charts.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Cade Harelson led ESU with nine tackles while Declan Haub had eight stops. Derrick Maxwell recorded six tackles including a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a 28-yard interception return.
Emporia State (2-1) will be home again on Saturday, Sept. 24 when they will host Pittsburg State at 1 p.m.
