An accused Oklahoma bank robber had four new Emporia charges added to his record Wednesday.
Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman said Jerry Ray Brown, 43, was charged with theft, criminal damage to property, felony flee and elude and felony obstruction.
But Goodman admitted potentially larger charges in Oklahoma likely will come first.
“The federal charges would take priority,” Goodman said. But he added the U.S. Attorney in Oklahoma has yet to contact him about extraditing Brown there.
The chain of events that led to Brown's arrest in Emporia Monday began with a claim that he had been kidnapped.
The U.S. Attorney's office told KJRH-TV in Tulsa that authorities went to Brown's home in suburban Bixby, Oklahoma. Then a car registered to Brown was stopped northeast of there at 3:30 a.m., but police say he drove away.
Emporia police say Brown then stole fuel at K-99 and Road 110 shortly after 8 a.m.. When officers stopped a truck matching the one used in the theft, Brown reportedly began a chase out of and back into the city.
Authorities say the pursuit ended when Brown crashed into a power pole at South Commercial and Norton and tried to run away.
KJRH also reports Brown is scheduled for federal trial in November for two bank robberies in Osage County, Oklahoma.
The former captain in the Tulsa Fire Department is accused of taking nearly $320,000 from the banks in March and May 2020.
Brown also is charged in Oklahoma with embezzling $72,000 from a remodeling contact in Tulsa in 2019. Brown owned a construction company at the time.
Court documents reviewed by KTUL-TV indicate Brown at one point paid a subcontractor $30,000, but with instructions not to deposit the money.
For now, Brown remains in the Lyon County Detention Center.
