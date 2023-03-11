Dynamic Discs announced the start of a new chapter this week, with news that it was recently bought out by an international venture capital firm.
And if you ask founder Jeremy Rusco, this could be a boon to Emporia.
House of Discs — created by Europe-based Vendis Capital last June — subsumed Latitude 64, Kastaplast and Westside Discs and has now added Dynamic Discs, Dynamic Distribution, Handeye Supply Company, and Spinoff Games to the HOD fold.
“House of Discs will invest in the growth of disc golf as a whole to ensure that each brand that is in the group receives the financial assets and professional expertise to grow to a level that elevates the sport, and the brands, to new heights,” said Rusco in a Mar. 8 press release.
Vendis Capital scales up consumer companies globally, implementing buy-and-build strategies that promote growth via select acquisitions.
Rusco will serve on the House of Discs board of directors, and Dynamic Discs’ new status could help leverage a disc golf-related production facility in Emporia.
“Ultimately, our hope and intention is that it only furthers disc golf in Emporia and only furthers the business in Emporia with the intent to bring a production facility over to the United States under this group,” Rusco told The Emporia Gazette.
The Dynamic Discs leader said if his company wasn’t now a part of the House of Discs, Emporia wouldn’t be considered for the production facility.
“But with us being a part of the larger organization, the way I see it is we’ve got the first opportunity to invest, an investment opportunity, to bring that production facility here and the world headquarters of House of Discs to Emporia,” Rusco said.
Rusco said the facility could create 100-plus jobs for Emporia and believes local leaders will be on board with it.
“I definitely know that our city, community leadership is going to work hard to put something together to make that be an attractive deal for the ultimate decision-makers at House of Discs,” he said. “And I guess I’m optimistic that will land in Emporia.”
Rusco further stated that he doesn’t feel like the community has tapped out its resources and financial capacity.
“They [House of Discs]know what we’ve established in Emporia,” he said. “They know how strong a foundation that we’ve built … and they know a lot of the advantages of the Midwest and Emporia specifically, in terms of the cost of living, the labor market, our ability to attract and retain a workforce that’s passionate to work in disc golf.”
When it comes to disc golf, Emporia has built a lot of success. Emporia possesses the new Supreme-18 championship-level disc golf course at Jones Park, specially designed for the 2022 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships, plus 10 additional courses within a 15-minute drive. And the city has more anchored disc golf baskets per capita than anywhere in the world.
But other communities would probably be quick to establish a disc golf community and manufacturing facility if given the chance, Rusco said.
“I do believe other communities, if they know that there’s an opportunity for this, they’re certainly going to realize what we’ve accomplished in Emporia and know that if they make a big commitment that they’re likely to see a similar synergy that we’ve built in Emporia,” he said.
Rusco said he isn’t the final decision maker, and regardless of the outcome, believes the community understands the impact of disc golf. Though he feels the city could still do more for local disc golf.
“There’s other communities willing to invest millions of dollars in disc golf,” Rusco said. “We’re pulling teeth to get a $50,000 commitment. …The parks department doesn’t support disc golf the way it should. It’s just a constant battle, constant frustration. That stuff has got to change. Our city commission knows that that’s got to change.”
Rusco remains confident, feeling the Emporia city commission is committed to positive changes, but cautioned, if not, disc golf could go away.
“Disc golf will just start to fade away in the distance because other communities are willing to do way more than what we are. ... I’m hopeful and optimistic that everything will be even better than it’s been before.”
