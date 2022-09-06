The Emporia High School gymnastics team fell to Newton, 92.85-89.8 in its first event of the season in Newton.
“I’m super proud of the girls and thought our first meet went great,” head coach Angela Podrebarac said. “Now, we need to start fine-tuning the routines so our girls can be state qualifiers.”
Senior Journey Walburn finished third with an all-around score of 31.325 and junior Laney Cooper finished fourth with 30.55. Emporia had several top three individual event finishers. Walburn was first in the beam (8.15), second in floor (8.35) and third in bar (6.425). Cooper tied for first in vault (8.55) and was third in beam (7.85).
Emporia scored well as a team in vault (24.75), floor (24.175) and beam (22.8) but struggled a bit at bars (18.075).
Emporia will next compete on Saturday against Lawrence at Rock Chalk Park at 10 a.m.
