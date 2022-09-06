Journey Walburn

Senior Journey Walburn practices at Skywalkers Gymnastics on Aug. 26.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School gymnastics team fell to Newton, 92.85-89.8 in its first event of the season in Newton.

“I’m super proud of the girls and thought our first meet went great,” head coach Angela Podrebarac said. “Now, we need to start fine-tuning the routines so our girls can be state qualifiers.”

