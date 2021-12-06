If you tend to be below-average on Mondays, the weather in Emporia is ready to match you.
The National Weather Service expects a high of 38 degrees, after a cold front moved through Kansas Sunday. Bitter north winds will not help, gusting as high as 25 miles per hour.
Before the front arrived, Sunday's high was 68. The average high in Emporia for December 6 is 47.
Tuesday will be only a little better, as the forecast high is 45.
The good news is that temperatures will warm through the week, leading to a Friday top of 68.
But the bad news for some people might be that no precipitation is in the forecast through next weekend. Emporia has seen no measurable rain in 26 days.
